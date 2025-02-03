UNFAIR COMPENSATION: Local government PS given 7 days to move Harawa from Balaka

Some concerned citizens of Ng’onga Village in the traditional authority Nsamala in Balaka have penned the Ministry of local government demanding immediate transfer of the district’ district commissioner for surpressing justice amidst compensation and relocation disputes.

A letter which has been signed by 108 landowners, has however given the Ministry seven days to do the needful as failure to do so will compel them into peaceful demonstrations.

The landowners say they feel the District Commissioner, Tamanya Harawa, is a stumbling block to justice as he is playing double standards and want to use his powers to threaten the chiefs so that justice does not prevail.

Hundreds of landowners in this area have been left landless and some are complaining that they received inadequate compensation for their loses on one hand while others have been forced to leave their lifetime businesses paving the way for a Chinese owned Portand Cement to do mining operations.

According to the letter, the communities alleged that the Harawa is using the Chiefs to suppress their grievances.

They also accuse the DC’s inaction following revelations that the very unfair compensation were cut by 30 percent.

The DC reaction this morning confirms their concerned citizens allegations of intimidation by Harawa.

Meanwhile, the letter has been duly delivered to Principal Secretary for local government Richard Hara.