Monday, February 3, 2025
Mtumbuka Elected Head of Catholic Bishops' Conference

The Catholic bishops under the body Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) have elected Bishop Martin Anwel Mtumbuka as its president, taking over from Archbishop George Desmond Tambala.

Bishop Mtumbuka from the Karonga Diocese is taking over from Archbishop Tambala from the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.Bishop Adrian Chifukwa of the Dedza Diocese has been elected Vice MCCB, a position previously held by Bishop Monfort Sitima of Mangochi.

MCCB Secretary General Very Reverend Father Valeriano Mtseka says the new leadership will continue guiding the faithful to God.

The elections took place during the bishops plenary held last week at its secretariat in Lilongwe.

