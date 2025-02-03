Jomo threatens to report FAM to Fifa

Outspoken football official Isaac Jomo Osman has threatened to report Football Association of Malawi (FAM) leadership to FIFA if it does not address the issues raised by some concerned football followers.

Osman and two other football officials Kim Kamau and Mabvuto Chibambo, who supported the current FAM regime during the December 2023 elections, recently criticised the association’s Fleetwood Haiya-led leadership, accusing it of failing on governance issues.

In an interview yesterday, Osman, who owns Ntopwa FC, Kukoma Ntopwa Women, Ntopwa Under-16 and Under-20 teams, said: “These are not just mere oubursts and I have nothing personal against the current FAM leadership.

“But as a main stakeholder, who runs a number of teams in association leagues, I will not just sit and watch when things are going wrong.

“We have a FAM leadership that is imposing candidates for affiliates by venturing into door-to-door campaigns for those deemed loyal to them. We did not support these people to be doing that. They are failing their core duties and are a big disappointment.

“Currently, youth leagues and women’s leagues are not being supported. Now I am saying if they don’t address all these issues, I will seek Fifa’s intervention and these are not mere threats. I believe I am doing it for the best interests of the game.” (The Nation)