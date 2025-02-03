Civil Servants Lose Pension Case

The Industrial Relations Court in Blantyre has today dismissed a case in which civil servants under the age of 35 sued the government to halt the implementation of changes to their pension scheme introduced in 2017.

The AG Chakaka Nyirenda

The Contributory Pension Scheme requires civil servants under 35 to contribute five percent of their salaries towards their pensions, with the government contributing ten percent.

The civil servants, in this matter which started in March 2020, argued that this was discriminatory because civil servants over 35 remain on the old pension scheme, where they do not contribute anything.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, with the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda representing the government, the Court’s deputy chairperson Tamanda Nyimba dismissed the case.

This means the government’s decision on the scheme stands, allowing its continued implementation.