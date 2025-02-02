spot_img
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Paul Maulidi Joins UTM
Paul Maulidi Joins UTM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Peoples Party (PP) Secretary General Paul Maulidi on Sunday joined UTM

Paul Maulidi: Now in UTM

The veteran politician and lawyer was welcomed into UTM by the party’s Campaign Director Masauko Alexon.

Also joining the UTM were scores of members from PP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Welcoming the new members at the UTM Headquarters in Lilongwe, Alexon said there are alot of people waiting in the wing to join the Dalitso Kabambe-led party.

In his remarks, Maulidi said he has joined UTM because he shares its vision and aspiration.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
