FROM THE BENCH TO POLITICS: Justice Dustain Mwaungulu to contest as non-partisan presidential candidate in Sept

Retired Supreme Court Justice, Dustain Fipamutima Mwaungulu SC has announced that he will stand as a president on “non- partisan ticket” during the September polls.

Mwaungulu is expected to formally announce his presidential bid soon.

Mwaungulu well known judge for his controversial judgements that has led to many students in law colleges to scramble and figure out when studying his judgements and rulings such as in cases of Nseula v Attorney General & Anor. (Civil Cause 63 of 1996) [1997] MWHC 26 (30 September 1997 and Magola v Press Corporation Ltd (Civil Cause 3719 of 1998) [2003] MWHC 80 (20 November 2003). In the case of AG vs Nsuela case he ruled that once a Member of Parliament has been appointed as Minister, he ceases to be a Member of Parliament because he has ‘crossed the floor’ while in Magola vs Press Corporation case, he ruled that MCP and Kamuzu family are the owners of the conglomerate. Both cases were tossed out by the Supreme Court.

Posting on Facebook Page, the judge said that he ready to battle against President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Dr Dalitso Kabambe mainly on economic front. He has accused the three as “lacking the depth knowledge” in running the economy.

“I am preparing a grueling, exhausting and stiff campaign when l demonstrate that my rival presidential candidates – Lazarus [Chakwera], Dalitso [Kabambe], Peter [Mutharika] et al – are helpless and unhelpful custodian of the economy going forward because they are 100% accomplices to or participants in this malaise in our economy”.

“You have been put on notice – my rival presidential candidates,” emphasized the retired Supreme Court jurist.

It is not the first time that Mwaungulu has sparked controversies. He has bashed his former Supreme Court bench colleagues for awarding billions of kwachas to presidential candidates, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and late Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima in the Constitutional Appeal case 1, 2020, saying poor Malawians must were not supposed to pay for those who are seeking public office. Not only that he has sparred with High Court Judge, Mike Tembo where he teased the judge for not mentioning the statute in a seizure orders.

“Are seizure orders civil proceedings? How on earth is that is that commenting on proceedings before a court? It is the Act that talks about seizure orders as Civil Proceedings,” reacted Mwaungulu after the Tembo questioned his comments before the court ruling.

Further to that, Mwaungulu has also ripped Dr Dalitso Kabambe on his approach to monetary policy and overall economic governance, labelling his tenure at Reserve Bank as failure though records show the opposite about Kabambe’s record while serving both as Budget Director and Governor.

Mwaungulu, devout catholic member and a football fan has on several times harboured political ambitions for a long time.

Born on June 11, 1951, he is married and has six children. He joins politics with deep understanding of the law. After finishing his Secondary School at Chaminade in Karonga District, he went to Chancellor College where he earned his first Bachelor Laws Degree in 1978 before attaining his Masters Degree in Legal and Political Theory/ Evidence and Civil Litigations from the University of London in 1999.

He is a strong advocate of repealing the death penalty from the statutes of Malawi.

He started his legal career with the Ministry of Justice as a Legal Advocate. He later joined the judiciary as Senior Resident Magistrate, later he became, District and Registrar and Registrar of High and Supreme Court of Appeal. He was appointed the High Court Judge in 1994 and later Supreme Court Justice in 2014 before retiring on June 11, 2021.

He comes from Matate Village,(Vinthukutu area) Senior Traditional Authority Wasambo, Karonga District.