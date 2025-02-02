spot_img
Sunday, February 2, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestChimwendo urges Chiefs to resolve feuds through contact, dialogue
Latest

Chimwendo urges Chiefs to resolve feuds through contact, dialogue

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has rekindled government’s calls for loyal families to settle chieftaincy disputes outside the courts by following their traditional guidelines.

He told people at the installation of three traditional leaders in Lilongwe that development has stalled in many parts of the country as loyal families cannot agree on who to ascend to the chieftaincy following deaths of incumbents.

One of those installed, Traditional Authority (T\A) Kabudula (birth name Lackson Kantokoma), has battled with opposing kinsmen in the courts since 2020 to ascend to the throne.

The others are Stanely Phiri Zacharia, now Sub-T/A Zacharia and Kalodzera Kaliyolo, now Sub-T/A Namaguya. Acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with the decision, Chimwendo urged those in disagreement to accept it.

With the two sub-T/As getting their jurisdictions from larger T/As, Chimwendo Banda highlighted the need for chiefs with vast portions of land to partition their areas and delegate them to junior chiefs to promote development.

Previous article
FROM THE BENCH TO POLITICS: Justice Dustain Mwaungulu to contest as non-partisan presidential candidate in Sept
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv