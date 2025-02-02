Chimwendo urges Chiefs to resolve feuds through contact, dialogue

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has rekindled government’s calls for loyal families to settle chieftaincy disputes outside the courts by following their traditional guidelines.

He told people at the installation of three traditional leaders in Lilongwe that development has stalled in many parts of the country as loyal families cannot agree on who to ascend to the chieftaincy following deaths of incumbents.

One of those installed, Traditional Authority (T\A) Kabudula (birth name Lackson Kantokoma), has battled with opposing kinsmen in the courts since 2020 to ascend to the throne.

The others are Stanely Phiri Zacharia, now Sub-T/A Zacharia and Kalodzera Kaliyolo, now Sub-T/A Namaguya. Acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with the decision, Chimwendo urged those in disagreement to accept it.

With the two sub-T/As getting their jurisdictions from larger T/As, Chimwendo Banda highlighted the need for chiefs with vast portions of land to partition their areas and delegate them to junior chiefs to promote development.