spot_img
Saturday, February 1, 2025
spot_img
HomeEntertainmentWazisomo Muliya Opens 2025 with 'Mwatikhalira Bwino'
EntertainmentLatest

Wazisomo Muliya Opens 2025 with ‘Mwatikhalira Bwino’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The multi-award winning Gospel artist Steve Wazisomo Muliya has hinted the need for people to depend on God despite sailing through different challenges.

Muliya says finger pointing at authorities will never offer any solution to prevailing problems.

Wazisomo’s sentiments is in relation to the message that is contained in his newly released video and audio songs entitled ‘Mwatikhalira Wabwino Mulungu’.

In the song, Muliya who is winner of MBC’s entertainer of the year gospel artist is encouraging people to put their trust in God despite socio-economic challenges.

He says the existing challenges the country is passing through were caused by natural calamities and not man made creation.

So far ‘Mwatikhalira Wabwino’ truck has already attracted over 1-thousand viewership with over 500 positive comments of which several of them are commending Wazisomo for composing a praise and worship song.

Previous article
Usi wati a Malawi ali ndi mtima wa “Khwizi”
Next article
Mozambique applauds Malawi for supporting asylum seekers
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv