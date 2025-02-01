Wazisomo Muliya Opens 2025 with ‘Mwatikhalira Bwino’

The multi-award winning Gospel artist Steve Wazisomo Muliya has hinted the need for people to depend on God despite sailing through different challenges.

Muliya says finger pointing at authorities will never offer any solution to prevailing problems.

Wazisomo’s sentiments is in relation to the message that is contained in his newly released video and audio songs entitled ‘Mwatikhalira Wabwino Mulungu’.

In the song, Muliya who is winner of MBC’s entertainer of the year gospel artist is encouraging people to put their trust in God despite socio-economic challenges.

He says the existing challenges the country is passing through were caused by natural calamities and not man made creation.

So far ‘Mwatikhalira Wabwino’ truck has already attracted over 1-thousand viewership with over 500 positive comments of which several of them are commending Wazisomo for composing a praise and worship song.