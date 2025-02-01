Wanderers Unveils Bob

Mighty Wanderers 2021 Limited has officially unveiled Bob Mpinganjira as the Head Coach for Mighty Wanderers FC.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Panganeni Ndovi hailed Mpinganjira as someone who has wealth of experience in the local game.

Ndovi singled out the Castel Challenge Cup and finishing as TNM Super League’s runners up as some of milestones which has motivated the company to engage the services of Mpinganjira during the 2025 season.

In his acceptance note, Mpinganjira described his appointment as an honour and that he will work hand in hand with his backroom staff to bring glory at the Lali Lubani Road.

Mpinganjira obtained CAF A Coaching License in 2016 and has also undergone short term coaching courses in England and Budapest Hungary.

Previously, Mpinganjira guided the Nomads to winning the FISD Challenge Cup in 2019.

In 2021, he also served as an assistant coach for the Flames which reached Afcon last sixteen among other key highlights.