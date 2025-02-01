Time for Economic Redemption: Why Malawi Needs Dr. Dalitso Kabambe

By UTM Media

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” — Proverbs 29:2

Malawi stands at a crossroads. As we approach the polls in September, our choice is not merely about leadership but about survival. We have witnessed the tragic consequences of economic mismanagement—skyrocketing inflation, a collapsed currency, and unbearable prices of essential commodities. The dreams of millions have been shattered by policies that have strangled our economy.

It is in times like these that nations turn to men of wisdom, competence, and proven leadership. Dr. Dalitso Kabambe (DK) is such a man—a PhD holder in Economics, a technocrat with an unblemished record of economic stewardship, and a patriot whose only crime was being Lomwe in an administration that prioritizes political persecution over national progress.

History as Our Guide: The Lessons of Bingu wa Mutharika

History reminds us that when Malawi was last in crisis, it was an economist, not a populist, who led us to prosperity. The late Bingu wa Mutharika, working alongside the legendary Dr. Goodall Gondwe, took an inflation rate of 28% in 2004 and reduced it to 7% within a year. Under their administration, Malawi enjoyed an economic golden age, proving that prudent leadership in economic affairs is not a luxury—it is a necessity.

When Dr. Dalitso Kabambe was appointed Reserve Bank Governor in 2017, he followed in the footsteps of these great minds, maintaining a stable economy against all odds.

The numbers speak for themselves:

Inflation remained in single digits for four years under his watch.

Fertilizer prices remained stable at K18,000 from 2017 until his politically motivated firing in 2020.Fuel prices were frozen at K632 per liter throughout his tenure.The Kwacha held steady at 732 to the US dollar, ensuring stability in trade and investment.

Compare this with the last four years under Chakwera:

The Kwacha has collapsed from 732 to 3,500 per dollar—a nearly 400% depreciation.Fertilizer prices have risen beyond the reach of farmers, fueling hunger and despair.Fuel prices have skyrocketed from K632 per liter to K2,750, crushing businesses and household budgets.National debt has exploded from K4 trillion to K16 trillion, enslaving future generations under unsustainable borrowing.

A Message to Dr. Chakwera: The Throne Is Established by Righteousness

Dr. Chakwera, as a man who once preached the Word, you surely understand the weight of leadership and the consequences of failing the people. Malawi is suffering under your watch—economic hardship, corruption, and mismanagement have deepened the misery of the very citizens you vowed to serve.

I urge you to reflect on Proverbs 16:12: “It is an abomination for kings to commit wickedness: for the throne is established by righteousness. “A leader’s legacy is not in words but in deeds. Righteous governance brings prosperity, but when leadership is marked by injustice, deceit, and failed promises, the nation mourns. You still have time to make amends—to govern with wisdom, integrity, and a heart for the suffering people of Malawi.

The Crisis of Our Time: Who Can Save Us?

Malawi is bleeding. The people are mourning, not rejoicing.The Bible warns us in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” We must learn from our past. We cannot afford another five years of failed experiments. Leadership is not about empty rhetoric or religious posturing—it is about competence, about delivering results that transform lives.

Dr. Kabambe is not a politician who speaks in vague promises; he is a technocrat who has already delivered results where it matters most: in our pockets, on our dinner tables, and in our fuel stations. His track record is not theoretical—it is proven.

A Call to Action: The Time Is Now

This is not just an election. It is a referendum on our survival. Malawi cannot afford another five years of economic disaster.

The Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 10:2, “The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.” The choice before us is clear: wisdom or foolishness, prosperity or poverty, progress or destruction.

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is the man Malawi needs. His hands have steered our economy before, and he can do it again.Let us choose wisely. Let us choose progress.

Let us choose DK.