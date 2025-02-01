spot_img
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Oops! OPC Suspends Government MASM Scheme

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a shocking turn of events, Malawi Voice can comfortably confirm that the government has suspended the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) scheme for all civil servants, with the exception of senior staff at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and Principal Secretaries (PS).

We are working to gather more details on the reasons behind this decision and will keep you updated as the story develops.

However, considering the government’s strained financial position, it is likely that the suspension could be linked to the unsustainability of funding for the scheme.

