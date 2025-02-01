Gosh! Floods kill three in Mangochi, 48 others injured

Three people have died, and 48 others were injured following the floods that happened in Mangochi along the Nansenga River in Traditional Authorities Mapira, Chimwala, and Mponda on Friday.

According to Mangochi District Council spokesperson Bishop Witmos, preliminary statistical reports from Mangochi District Council indicate that 1,156 households have been affected, and 22 structures have completely been damaged.

Heavy rains in the past six days in the district have caused flooding in at least five villages, namely Steven, Chilunda, Kafucheche, Mpinganjira 1, and Mpinganjira 2.

Some villagers we talked to earlier have told us that apart from houses giving in to the floods, property and livestock have been washed downstream and into Lake Malombe.

According to Witmos, the district council has set up camps at Mpinganjira Primary, Namsenga Community Day, and Changamire Primary Schools.

