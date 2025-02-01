spot_img
Sunday, February 2, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestGosh! Floods kill three in Mangochi, 48 others injured
Latest

Gosh! Floods kill three in Mangochi, 48 others injured

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Three people have died, and 48 others were injured following the floods that happened in Mangochi along the Nansenga River in Traditional Authorities Mapira, Chimwala, and Mponda on Friday.

According to Mangochi District Council spokesperson Bishop Witmos, preliminary statistical reports from Mangochi District Council indicate that 1,156 households have been affected, and 22 structures have completely been damaged.

Heavy rains in the past six days in the district have caused flooding in at least five villages, namely Steven, Chilunda, Kafucheche, Mpinganjira 1, and Mpinganjira 2.

Some villagers we talked to earlier have told us that apart from houses giving in to the floods, property and livestock have been washed downstream and into Lake Malombe.

According to Witmos, the district council has set up camps at Mpinganjira Primary, Namsenga Community Day, and Changamire Primary Schools.

Previous article
Oops! OPC Suspends Government MASM Scheme
Next article
Local, International CSOs want Sattar to compensate Malawians
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv