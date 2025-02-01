EXCLUSIVE: Free Primary Education Not Free, Students Paying K4,500

Despite the government’s free primary school education policy, students in government primary schools are being forced to pay K4,500 per academic year.

This revelation comes amidst warnings from the Ministry of Education that school development funds should not exceed K1,000.

The issue came to light when a local charity organization, Needy Student Aid (NESA), donated funds to needy students at Manyowe Primary School in Blantyre.

The organization, in partnership with FM Hair & Beauty Salon, provided financial assistance to 200 learners and donated school materials to students at Catholic Institute (CI) Primary School.

Abundant Haswell, a member of NESA, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting pupils in need.

“Today, we have used K600,000 for school materials and funds. As an organization, we are still working tirelessly to help thousands of pupils in need of help.”

Blessings Kafumbwe, Headmaster at CI Primary School, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

“We are appealing to other charity organizations to take it as an example to reach out to Primary School learners who are lacking school materials,” he said.

Lafique Misasi, a pupil at CI Primary School, has thanked the organization for the support, and he has pledged to work hard in class.

School development funds, which are managed by school committees, are intended to support development activities and pay supporting staff, such as guards.

However, it appears that some schools are abusing this system, charging students exorbitant fees.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Mphatso Nkuonera is on record as warning school administrators against charging exorbitant development fees, stressing that the recommended amount is K1,000 per term.