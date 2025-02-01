‘Become Beacons of Hope’- Usi

Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi has urged Seventh Day Adventist Church members to become beacons of hope by spreading the gospel as the church launched 2025 Evangelism Year meant to reach out to many souls that need spiritual healing, hope and salvation.

Usi made the call on Saturday, during the launch of 2025 Evangelism Year at Zomba Central Seventh Day Adventist Church in Zomba.

“As Christians, we should lead the way in spreading the gospel, despite facing challenges. We must also pray for our country, recognising that even in government, the devil is present,” he added.

Main preacher, Dr. Ernest Kaonga called on evangelists to prove they are instrumental to the church in preaching the word to the nation, saying the launch of the 2025 Evangelism should be a renewed mission to reach out to many lost and wounded souls.

He further urged evangelists to be bold enough and proclaim the gospel of hope as Malawi needs God to take charge in everything for the betterment of citizens.

Taking his turn, President of Eastern Malawi Conference, Dr. Sanned Lubani said the launch of 2025 Evangelism Year was also meant to mobilise resources to make evangelism in 2025 fruitful and impactful.

He commended the Vice President’s presence at the launch saying this was a motivating factor for the mission to evangelise.