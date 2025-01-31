Warning to the Opposition: A Critical Failure Ahead

spot_img
Friday, January 31, 2025
By Ndondwa Msaka, Inclusive Governance Expert

The opposition’s inconsistent approach to monitoring the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) is a dangerous miscalculation that could prove fatal in the 2025 elections.

Both institutions are displaying minor but critical lapses in competence, yet these are being allowed to slip by without rigorous follow-up. This lack of sustained pressure has created a window for inefficiencies—and potentially deliberate manipulations—to fester, threatening the integrity of the electoral process.

If the opposition fails to act with urgency and precision, they risk being blindsided by a flawed election that works against them.

To prevent this, they must establish a coordinated, long-term strategy for oversight, ensuring that MEC and NRB are held accountable for every failure and deviation. Neglecting this now will only solidify the opposition’s role not as election victors, but as spectators to their own defeat. The time to wake up is now.

