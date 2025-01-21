MACRA set for data privacy week

The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) through it’s arm the Consumer Awareness Unit is expected to lead a series of awareness campaign activities in the northern districts of Malawi to mark Data Privacy Week 2025 from 27th to 31st January.

Dan Chiwoni the Head of the Data Protection Authority indicated that the campaign includes a commemorative event scheduled for Mzuzu on 28th January, accompanied by week-long roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata-Bay.

The roadshows will feature interactive sessions and opportunities for citizens to ask questions and use public awareness materials.

“This year’s Data Privacy Week, themed “Put Privacy First,” aims to raise public awareness about the Malawi Data Protection Act of 2024.

“MACRA as the Data Protection Authority, highlighted the lawful and transparent handling of citizens’ data,” explained Chiwoni.

The campaigns will educate individuals and businesses about data protection rights and obligations, promote compliance with the Act, and foster a “privacy-first” culture.

According to Chiwoni these initiatives, aims to empower citizens with the right information, enhance data security, and encourage collaboration among stakeholders to address emerging data privacy challenges.