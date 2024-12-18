DPP Calls for Peaceful Campaigns Ahead of 2025 Elections

DPP CEO Peter Mukhito

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged its members and supporters to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns as the country gears up for the 2025 General Elections.

In a statement signed by DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the party emphasized the importance of promoting hope, peace and unity during the campaign period.

“As we embark on the campaign trail…we stand at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” Mukhito stated. He noted that Malawians are facing numerous challenges, including “man-made hunger, uncertainty about their future, and the rising cost of living under the current leadership of the Malawi Congress Party.”

Mukhito stressed that the DPP, led by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, offers a beacon of hope for progress and stability.

“Our leader…represents not just a political alternative but a beacon of hope for all Malawians yearning for progress and stability.”

DPP secretary general urged party members to focus on constructive dialogue and practical solutions, rejecting any form of violence or intimidation.

“Let us distinguish ourselves through respectful engagement and inspiring leadership, even when faced with provocation,” he said.

“Reject any form of violence or intimidation, and do not be swayed by the actions of overzealous panga-wielding MCP cadres.”

Mukhito emphasized the need to champion peace and unity, stating, “Let us champion the values of peace and unity. By doing so, we reinforce Malawians’ trust in the Democratic Progressive Party as their best choice for a better future.”

As the campaign season heats up, the DPP is urging its supporters to energize their efforts with optimism and service-minded dedication to all Malawians.

“Together, let us energize our campaign with optimism and service-minded dedication to all Malawians, ensuring that our message resonates across the nation,” Mukhito concluded.