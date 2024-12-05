spot_img
Thursday, December 5, 2024
President Lazarus Chakwera assures Malawians of positive outcomes from United Arab Emirates

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians of positive outcomes from his visit to the United Arab Emirates, stating that the initiative will catalyse and contribute to the realisation of the government’s developmental agenda.

President Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) during his departure to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, for an official visit scheduled from Thursday, 5th December, to Sunday, 8th December, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to engage with His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to deliberate on strategic issues of mutual benefit to the two countries, including modalities for intergovernmental cooperation on the supply of petroleum products.

Additionally, the President is also slated to hold bilateral discussions with other prominent government officials of the United Arab Emirates.

Malawi and the United Arab Emirates share diplomatic and multilateral relations in economic cooperation, technical cooperation, avoidance of double taxation, protection and promotion of investments, labour, and bilateral air services.

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera are expected to return on Sunday, 8th December, 2024, through the same airport.

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi, Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale, Minister of Unity and Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Lands Deus Gumba, and Dr. Lucky Sikwese, Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, were among the government officials witnessing the departure of the President.

