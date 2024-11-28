Airtel Malawi hosts second record-breaking golf tournament

Airtel Malawi is thrilled to announce the kick-oﬀ of its highly anticipated golf tournament at Blantyre Sports Club, set to take place from Friday 29th November to Saturday 30th November 2024.

This year’s tournament has achieved a record registration of over 140 golfers, showcasing the growing popularity and competitive spirit of the event.

The tournament will feature Men’s, Ladies, and Senior’s categories, with the format of play being Medal.

Golfers from across the country, including regions as far as Nchalo, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Zomba, will be participating, making this a truly national event.

Mike Juma, Blantyre Sports Club Golf Captain, expressed his excitement about hosting the tournament: “This tournament marks the last event on our 2024 calendar, and as always, Airtel’s tournaments always attract high numbers of registrations.

”While we had over 160 golfers interested, we have trimmed the list to over 140 participants to ensure a smooth and competitive event. We are looking forward to an exciting two days of golf.”

Airtel Malawi’s Acting Managing Director, Abdul Shaik, shared his thoughts on the significance of the tournament: “At Airtel, we are committed to fostering community engagement and promoting sportsmanship. This golf tournament is a testament to our dedication to bringing people together and supporting the sport of golf in Malawi.

“Over the next two days, golfers can look forward to a well-organized event, excellent networking opportunities, and a chance to showcase their skills on the course.”



The Airtel Business and Airtel Money teams will use the tournament to highlight their latest products including Airtel Business’s 200 kilometres of fxed fber connectivity and the Network as a Service (NaaS) oﬀering, which promises unparalleled stability and reliability.

Additionally, Airtel Money will present opportunities for seamless bulk payments for SMEs, Corporates, Public Institutions and Developmental Organizations.

More information about the tournament and Airtel’s services being promoted at the tournament can be found at enterprise.experience@mw.airtel.com or airtelmoneyenterprise@mw.airtel.com .