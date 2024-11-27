Chakwera pre-empties tonight speech on fuel, hails Lilongwe for continued support

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has applauded the people of Lilongwe for rallying behind his administration despite sailing through a myriad of challenges.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Wednesday during a whistle stop tour at Chiuzira Primary School Ground in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, President Chakwera however explained that although the challenges slowed down delivery of public services, his government managed to continue providing critical services to the masses.

Commenting on fuel scarcity, Chakwera said he is putting in place measures to ensure that the challenge should never resurface again.

On the status of hunger, the Malawi leader said government is investing heavily in Mega farming to ensure that people have access to food all year round.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda called on the people to register their names and vote for Chakwera to continue developing Malawi.

Lilongwe Central Member of Parliament Lobin Lowe thanked President Chakwera for the various development projects taking place in his area.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Tsabango hailed President Chakwera for changing the face of Lilongwe despite facing alot of stumbling blocks such as natural disasters.

He asked people of his area to register their names and vote for President Chakwera in next year’s general elections.