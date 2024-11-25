spot_img
Monday, November 25, 2024
Ombudsman Sends 2 Packing at School of Govt

The Ombudsman, Grace Malera has nullified the recruitment of two employees at the Malawi School of Government (MSG).

Malera a in her determination says the appointment of Isaac Chiphazi to the position of Dean of Academics at MSG and Ascot Maluwa to the position of lecturer did not follow proper procedures.

” I hereby direct the board of the Malawi School of Government, should proceed to effect the attendant administrative action as if the recruitment never happened and did not take place, including withdrawing the purported employment contract, including associated emoluments and the attendant benefits forthwith,” said Malera.

However, the Ombudsman has dismissed allegations of unprocedural and irregular appointment of Catherine Mselemu as director of finance and administration, and George Naphambo as a lecturer stating that proper procedures were followed.

