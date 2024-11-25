MCP thugs disrupt protesters

Chaos erupted in Lilongwe today as a group of men, suspected to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs, armed with pangas, sticks, and iron bars, clashed with protesters.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s handling of the fuel crisis, were initially dispersed by police using teargas.

However, they regrouped only to be confronted by the armed group.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two young women dressed in black, seemingly giving instructions to the armed group.

The men, wearing masks, chased the protesters as far as the Lilongwe bus depot, hurling stones and creating scenes of chaos and tension.

The MCP thugs also set up camp at the Lilongwe Community Centre Ground, keeping a vigilant watch.

The scene was tense but controlled, with the armed men patrolling the area.

The clashes spilled over to the M1 road, where armed police fired teargas at regrouped protesters around Biwi Township.

The air was thick with smoke, and the sounds of chaos filled the air as the protesters refused to back down.

The M1 road was rendered impassable due to the ongoing clashes, with vehicles being diverted towards Blantyre and Chidzanja Road.

This caused traffic disruptions and left commuters stranded.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of protesters and the role of political party thugs in disrupting peaceful demonstrations.