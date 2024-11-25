Chakwera Battery Energy Storage System, condemns vandalism of ESCOM resources

Lilongwe, November, 25 Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has condemned vandalism of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) resources saying it is retrogressive to the company’s efforts to make Malawi a blackout free country.

Chakwera made the sentiments Monday during the official launch of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in Kanengo sub-station in Lilongwe.

“I would like to appeal to Malawians to avoid vandalising ESCOM resources such as poles, cables and others in order to ensure that everyone has access to electricity hence the police should investigate all vandalism cases that are happening in the country.

“The launch of BESS has been designed to reduce blackouts and cost of electricity by having reliability in electricity distribution to all people of the nation, but it can only happen if people in the country protect ESCOM resources since electricity is for all,” said Chakwera.

Echoing the presidents sentiments, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, said the launch of BESS is important to boost the energy sector that has been facing many challenges including persistent blackouts and vandalism of electricity resources among others.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and the launch of BESS is just the beginning of many projects that government is planning to provide to the energy sector in order to ensure that all people have access to electricity without facing blackouts, while improving climate change,” he said.

Chairperson for the ESCOM board, Morgan Tembo, said the launch of BESS will help improve stability and reliability of the national power grid as it will have the capacity to hold 20 megawatts of electricity.

“BESS will facilitate effective distribution of power, reduce outages and increase access to electricity. It will also provide frequency support in case of emergencies when electricity is shut down unexpectedly,” said Tembo.

The project is expected to provide electricity to Malawians in different parts of the country by June 2025 and ESCOM has fueled about USD 2.4 million to complete the project.

Tembo has, therefore, warned people who engage in vandalism of ESCOM resources to desist from such maplractice saying it is drawing back development in the country.

Vice President for Africa Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Joseph Karanja Nganga, explained that the launch of BESS symbolises the spirit of ambition and innovation to ensure that Malawi has access to electricity .

“With energy present in the country, our farmers will be able to use technology equipment when farming and also they will be able to store crops easily. It will help in flourishing business activities; schools can work smoothly and the health sector can improve without having any draws back.

“Our ambition is to work along side visionary leaders such as President Chakwera in order to fulfil a common goal of having access to energy globally,” Nganga explained.

Nganga said that the launch of BESS is also proof that Malawi can overcome tremendous challenges concerning energy.

The project has been funded by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), the Malawi Government and ESCOM.

Reported by Prisca Promise Mashushu