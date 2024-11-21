spot_img
Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeBusinessMOAM addresses passengers concerns
BusinessLatestNational

MOAM addresses passengers concerns

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Pempho Nkhoma

Blantyre, November 20, Mana: Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) has clarified that the current transport fare hike is not permanent and has assured the general public that the fares will get back to normal once the fuel situation normalizes.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, General Secretary for MOAM, Coaxley Kamange said for now people need to understand the situation, saying the raise in fares is due to the current fuel crisis.

“With the fuel situation, some people are buying at higher prices from the black market while others are finding fuel from far places which forces them to raise the transport fares to break even with what they have spent,” he said.

However, Kamange condemned other minibus operators who still charge higher transport fare despite buying fuel at recommended pump prices.

“We appeal to those that have bought fuel at standard prices to charge normal fares so that they will not be disadvantaging passengers,” he added.

In a separate interview, President for Passengers Welfare Association of Malawi (PAWA), Don Napuwa expressed disappointment with the situation, saying fuel shortage does not imply change in prices.

“They are taking advantage of the situation to benefit more because the shortage of fuel does not mean that that the price has to change,” he said.

Napuwa urged government to intervene, saying it is governments responsibility to look into issues of transport for its citizens.

“Public transport needs to be handled by government because leaving it to the private sector is not helping the passengers, our friends in other countries like United States of America (USA) and South Africa have robust public transport systems managed by the government and they do not experience such issues,” he said.

There has been a rise in the fares by minibus operators in the country where in some cases passengers are being asked to pay between K700 and K1000 on a distance that normally cost K500.

Previous article
Airtel Africa-UNICEF Partnership Connects 1,200 Schools, 1m Children in Africa to Digital Education
Next article
IDRISS ALI NASSAH TAKES ON KUNKUYU ON FUEL CRISIS…He has a contemptuous disregard for the intelligence of Malawians
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv