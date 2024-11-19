Nankhumwa Calls for Urgent Electoral Reform Amid Voter Registration Crisis

The People’s Development Party (PDP) has raised alarm over what it calls a “crisis” in the voter registration process ahead of Malawi’s 2025 general elections.

In a press statement delivered at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, PDP President Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa criticized the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for what he described as a “flawed” and “inefficient” voter registration exercise, which is currently underway in multiple districts across the country.

Dr. Nankhumwa expressed deep concern about the widespread delays and technical failures in the process, warning that many eligible voters could be disenfranchised if immediate action is not taken.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is implementing the second phase of voter registration in several cities and districts,” Dr. Nankhumwa said.

“But as we speak, the ongoing voter registration exercise is encountering significant challenges, and many eligible voters across the country risk being denied their fundamental right to register for the upcoming election.”

At the heart of the issue, Dr. Nankhumwa pointed to the failure of the NRB to issue national identification cards (IDs) to citizens in time for registration.

“The NRB’s ability to issue these IDs in a timely manner is central to ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the process,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, bureaucratic inefficiencies, lack of public awareness campaigns, and inadequate resources have created barriers that could disenfranchise large portions of the electorate.”

The PDP leader warned that such failures could call into question the legitimacy of the 2025 election.

“The failure to address these challenges risks disenfranchising thousands, if not millions, of eligible voters—many of whom are already marginalized by systemic inefficiencies,” he said.

“This is not just a logistical challenge; it’s a direct attack on the democratic rights of Malawians.”

Dr. Nankhumwa further criticized both the MEC and the NRB for their lack of preparedness and efficiency, emphasizing that the credibility of the electoral process is at stake.

He also expressed concern over the NRB’s capacity to manage the registration process effectively, citing delays in ID issuance and the absence of staff at many registration centers.

“These issues are compounded by concerns over the credibility and neutrality of the NRB itself,” he said.

“Given the central role this institution plays in the electoral process, its ability to act with impartiality and competence is essential.”

To address the challenges, Dr. Nankhumwa proposed the creation of an Electoral Integrity Platform (EIP)—a collaborative forum aimed at bringing together key stakeholders, including the MEC, NRB, political parties, and civil society organizations, to ensure that the voter registration process is transparent, inclusive, and effective.

“The establishment of EIP could be a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges associated with the electoral process,” Dr. Nankhumwa said.

“This platform is essential for fostering dialogue, building trust, and implementing effective solutions to enhance electoral integrity.”

The proposed platform would focus on resolving issues such as the delayed issuance of national IDs, technical failures in MEC’s systems, and allegations of voter suppression.

Dr. Nankhumwa also called for a transparent investigation into reports of irregularities and called for the MEC to act decisively to restore public confidence in the election process.

The PDP leader also weighed in on the ongoing calls for the resignation of the MEC Chairperson, Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, who has faced criticism due to her familial ties to former MCP president John Tembo.

Despite defending her personal integrity, Dr. Nankhumwa advised Mtalimanja to consider stepping down, given the public perception that her position may not be neutral.

“Many Malawians now perceive Justice Mtalimanja as a member of MCP regardless of whether her decisions are right or wrong,” he said.

“She has lost the trust of the people, and my advice to her is to protect her integrity.”

Dr. Nankhumwa concluded his statement by calling for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to resolve the issues plaguing the voter registration process.

“Now is not the time for division or inflammatory rhetoric but for collaboration, with a shared commitment to ensuring that every Malawian can participate in free, fair, and credible elections,” he urged.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, Dr. Nankhumwa’s remarks highlight the urgent need for electoral reforms to address the inefficiencies and challenges undermining the voter registration process.