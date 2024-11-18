Kabambe wins with landslide victory

Dalitso Kabambe has secured a decisive victory in the UTM party convention held in Mzuzu, garnering 636 votes to emerge as the new president.

This overwhelming win sets the stage for Kabambe’s leadership as the party prepares for the 2025 general elections.

Kabambe’s campaign focused on unity, inclusivity, and transformative leadership, resonating deeply with delegates from across the country.

In his acceptance speech, he emphasized his commitment to eradicating divisive practices that have hindered Malawi’s progress.

The convention, attended by nearly 800 delegates, marked a significant moment in UTM’s journey.

Kabambe’s closest competitors, Mathews Mtumbuka, Newton Kambala and Patricia Kaliati, secured 22, 26, and 21 votes, respectively.

A landslide victory implies a powerful expression of popular will and a ringing endorsement by the electorate for the winner’s political platform.

Such a decisive outcome may lead the winner to interpret it as a mandate or tacit authorization from the public to implement their proposed policies and pursue their agenda with confidence.

Kabambe paid tribute to UTM founder, Dr. Saulos Chilima, acknowledging his inspirational leadership and vision for a better Malawi.

Delegates expressed optimism about Kabambe’s leadership, hailing his victory as a turning point for the party.