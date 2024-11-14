Vendors hail establishment of additional Police Unit in Limbe

Some vendors plying their trade in Limbe Central Business District have hailed the Malawi Police Services (MPs) for establishing an additional Police Unit in the township.

The decision follows a gesture by the Pacific Limited to offer an office space in one of its Pacific Tower to the law enforcers which is being used as a Police Unit.

Secretary for the Limbe Town Vendors Association, Newton Mwenyekondo has disclosed to Malawi voice that this has helped to reduce a distance the vendors used to cover when taking suspects to Limbe Police Station.

“The situation was really tough before the coming in of the police unit as we used conduct our businesses with fear of being robbed. There were also a lot of cases of our customers being robbed by some street kids. We can safely say there is currently maximum security which has greatly enhanced our businesses”, said Mwenyekondo.

On his part, Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika disclosed that the development has contributed to a reduction of crimes by five percent.

“To us, this has given us an added advantage as it has enabled us to have an additional listening post of our men who patrols the city whose number has been doubled”, said Mulimbika.

On his part, operations manager for the Pacific Limited Abdul Gomiwa said apart from the company offering an office space for a new police unit it’s Pacific Tower, the company has also allocated an office space to an old Limbe free Market police unit in its Pacific plaza.

Limbe is Township is one of the busiest township in Blantyre apart from Blantyre Central Business District with criminal activities reportedly being on the rise in the recent past.