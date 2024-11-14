“I don’t work on threats, dambwe is a spiritual world not human beings”- Chihana fires back

Leader of AFORD, Enoch Chihana whose mother comes from Kasungu district has fired back at Chewa Heritage Group that has called for his apology following his remarks he made two days ago that MEC can only use the Smartimatic gadget at graveyard (dambwe) otherwise the machine will not be used during elections.

But his remarks has drew fire from the Chewa Heritage Group who have since demanded his apology within 72 hours.

But reacting to the threats, Chihana says it is ironic and strange that the living people are answering on behalf of the spirits and that he does not operate on empty threats.

“Am a leader of AFORD and I speak on behalf of my party and many Malawians. I can’t be gagged by a group of a “dead walking heads” seating on a table to threaten me in a democracy. Dambwe is a land of the spirits and not the living. So anyone who answers on behalf of the spirits means they are out of cult world. Let the spirits answer me. Am a Chewa myself and I know the term dambwe very much. So nobody can lecture and make matters worse issue kindergarten threats under the banner of heritage and yet they are sent by politicians. My statement is protected by the constitution. Dambwe does not mean Chewa but spirit world. I will not apologize for that matter. Let them go to hell with their fringe thinking,” fired back Chihana.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Sosola who is chairperson of the group today issued a statement that 14 million people have been offended with his remarks hence seeking apology.

Sosola and his team said that if Chihana must follow what Rev Yasini Gamah did when he offended them two years ago.

The wife of Chihana, Tadala comes from Mponela, Dowa district.