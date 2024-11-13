MCP thugs with dangerous weapons disrupt peaceful protest

A disturbing scene unfolded at Lilongwe Community Ground, the starting point for the planned opposition parties’ demonstrations, as panga-wielding men, allegedly affiliated with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), chased away gathered protesters.

Armed police officers were present but failed to intervene, sparking concerns about their impartiality.

This chaos follows a letter from Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani to opposition parties and civil society organizations, requesting a rescheduling of the demonstration due to the Malawi Police Service’s claimed inability to provide adequate security.

However, critics argue that this is a tactic to stifle dissent.

The demonstrations aim to pressure the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to disengage election management devices supplied by Smartmatic and demand the resignation of key officials, including MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, and NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo.