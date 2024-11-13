spot_img
spot_img
2.8 C
New York
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MCP thugs with dangerous weapons disrupt peaceful protest

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A disturbing scene unfolded at Lilongwe Community Ground, the starting point for the planned opposition parties’ demonstrations, as panga-wielding men, allegedly affiliated with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), chased away gathered protesters.

Armed police officers were present but failed to intervene, sparking concerns about their impartiality.

This chaos follows a letter from Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani to opposition parties and civil society organizations, requesting a rescheduling of the demonstration due to the Malawi Police Service’s claimed inability to provide adequate security.

However, critics argue that this is a tactic to stifle dissent.

The demonstrations aim to pressure the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to disengage election management devices supplied by Smartmatic and demand the resignation of key officials, including MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, and NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo.

Previous article
Search for Miss Culture Malawi on
Next article
Stakeholders React To 2025 Nomination Fees
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc