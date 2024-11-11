BY JEITH MNENERI WOYERA

Endorsement

I, Jeith Mneneri Woyera do solemnly swear that this post is being made under my due sanity and a total sobriety.

As a citizen of Malawi, I believe I have a common duty to make sure Malawi is safe not just for me but my children ,siblings and fellow Malawians.

Why Dr Dalitso Kabambe ?

Apart from his accomplishments as a career civil servant, the man has proved to be a relentless fighter. From the day he rose to bet his presidency ambition, he has never given up despite facing resistance from DPP, he soldiered on and fought.

Just recently, he was a new comer in UTM, and today he has become a huge brand and a great fighter. Leaders ought to be fighters, men who don’t give for the common good.

What is the common good?

“Saving Malawi from its death bed” is a common good, Dr. Kabambe has the magic of changing our economic mess into success, he did it as a Reserve Bank Governor by lowering the inflation from 18% to 7%, a record never beaten by anyone in Malawian history.

Mind you, it was the late Dr Goodle Gondwe as a finance minister (MHSRIP) and Dr Kabambe at RBM who worked so hard to atleast keep the inflation rate on a batter margin to benefit a Malawian.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I endorse a man who will have a total control of our systems, he has energy, intelligence and expertise to Malawi a great Nation.

Copy: Any Malawian of good will!