Chimwendo takes voter registration campaign to Mponela, tells residents to register for Chakwera’s reelection bid

Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has asked the people of Dowa to go and register in large numbers so that they stand a chance of reelecting President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Chimwendo Banda says Chakwera has already displayed an outstanding development track record since he took over the presidency and warned the residents not to vote for opposition parties which have nothing to offer on the table.

He was speaking at Mponela ground in Dowa district where he pitched a “voter sensitisation rally” with an aim of lobbying people to rally behind Chakwera.

“What president Chakwera has done for this country speaks for itself. The socioeconomic development of the country has been transformed as we continue to witness infrastructure development such as M1 road taking shape after been neglected for long time by the previous administrations. We have also seen that tobacco sales at auction floors fetching good prices unlike in the past. Donor community has started helping the country with direct budget support unlike in the past. Chakwera is on track to revive the socioeconomic trajectory of the country as evidenced by various economic indicators,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency.

Chimwendo has also encouraged the youths who are above 18 years to go out in large numbers so that their aspirations can be fulfilled.

Chimwendo also called upon the people of Dowa to continue preaching tolerance and unity as fundamental key to transforming the country.

Taking his turn Member of Parliament for the area, Darlington Harawa urged the government to release NEEF loans so that the youths and women in his constituency can benefit.