CHIKAKULA PATUKA: Usi dumps UTM

State Vice President Michael Usi has said he will not be party to UTM’s elective convention slated for November 17, 2024 in Mzuzu.

Speaking in an interview with Nation Online a while ago, Usi, who is UTM current president, said he does not want to be tainted by the unconstitutional decisions that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has made in the run-up to the conference despite his efforts to advise NEC against the alleged illegal moves.

“As State Vice President, I cannot be involved in a process that is proceeding with serious violations of the party constitution because doing so would make me complicit and if I am seen as complicit in the violation of a party constitution, how can people trust that I will uphold the Constitution of the Republic?,” said Usi.

Some of the violations he cited include moves to change the party constitution without due process, altering the composition of delegates to the national conference and proceeding with the national conference before similar exercises are held at constitutional, district and regional levels where the constitution says delegates to the national conference derive from.

“So, yes, I have not filed my nomination papers because I have no time for unnecessary fights,” he said.