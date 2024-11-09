spot_img
KN takes voter registration awareness campaign to Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the Peoples Development Party (PDP), on Friday embarked on a voter registration awareness campaign in Blantyre, ahead of next year’s polls.

During his campaign, Nankhumwa met with area committees to strengthen the party’s grassroots.

In Lunzu, Chilomoni, and Macheka, he addressed supporters and sympathizers, exuding confidence that the PDP will form the next government.

Senior officials accompanied him on this outreach, which follows his recent visits to Phalombe, Chiradzulo Mulanje and Neno.

As a seasoned politician and former senior cabinet minister, Nankhumwa brings a wealth of experience to the table.

He previously served as leader of opposition in Parliament.

With a strong track record in government, Nankhumwa aims to tackle poverty and unemployment, while improving Malawi’s infrastructure and education system.

His leadership skills and vision for a better Malawi have made him a formidable force in the country’s political landscape.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

