Simply Black bags two IMM awards

Simply Black Media Malawi, a specialist African media strategy and creative agency based in Lilongwe, has been awarded Advertising Agency of the Year and Best OOH Campaign of the Year for their work with Airtel Malawi Plc.

The awards were presented at the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) Conference, held from 31 October to 2 November in Mangochi. These honours affirm Simply Black’s focus on delivering effective campaigns that elevate client brands and align with the agency’s commitment to industry growth and community empowerment.

“For us at Airtel, innovation and agility drive all our executions,” said Norah Chavula Chirwa-Head Brand and PR Strategy, Airtel Malawi. “Having Simply Black as our agency has been key to achieving extensive brand reach and amplification and connecting the brand to our customers. We are thrilled to celebrate their well-deserved win as Marketing Agency of the Year.”

The Advertising Agency of the Year award acknowledges the agency’s dedication to quality service, creativity, and collaboration. This recognition reflects Simply Black’s strength in building robust client relationships and creating solutions that resonate with local audiences.

Airtel Malawi Plc joined Simply Black on stage, underscoring the partnership and shared vision that have become central to Simply Black’s approach. The Best OOH Campaign of the Year award, recognising Simply Black’s work with Airtel, highlights the team’s expertise in creating impactful advertising that resonates with audiences across Malawi.

This accolade underscores Simply Black’s strategic creativity and deep understanding of the Malawian market, developed through years of dedicated work in the region. Allessandra Mwase-Mafuta, Country Lead for Simply Black Media Malawi, commented: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.

These awards not only celebrate our work but affirm our long-term ambition to empower the Malawian community and industry. We are deeply grateful to our clients, whose trust allows us to continually push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

These accolades strengthen Simply Black’s position as a leader in Malawi’s advertising sector. The agency continues to prioritise innovative, high-impact campaigns that empower clients, with an emphasis on delivering measurable results and shaping the future of advertising in Malawi and beyond.