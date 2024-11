Accute shortage of condoms has hit hard Nkhotakota district, forcing prostitutes to be servicing their clients unprotected.

Head girl for prostitutes in Nkhotakota Akonda Bwanali, said for six months now, they are failing to access the condoms as well as lubricants.

Meanwhile, the district has registered 211 new HIV infections and 3654 pregnancies among underaged girls from January to June this year alone.