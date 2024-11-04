Govt clarifies on Chakwamba mausoleum construction, says project is “voluminous package”

Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture has clarified that the Gwanda Chakwamba mausoleum has several incentives that have made the budget to reach K2.7 billion.

According to the Director of Culture in the Ministry, Lovemore Mazibuko, the mausoleum money has package of many things including library or information center, two staff houses, car park, landscaping, tarmac road from the main road, rehabilitation of late Chakwamba house among others.

‘If you factor all these projects into this “mausoleum package” the amount of money rises to K2.7 billion which is reasonable looking at the power of the our currency. So am here by to inform the general public that it is not only the mausoleum as building as many may believe but there other pertinent factors that have been included in the project as it is with late Orton Chirwa mausoleum.

“No where in the world a mausoleum is constructed without a information center where tourists are expected to come and read the history of the fallen icon. Do you expect the mausoleum to have no staff houses and yet it is a government property? It does not work like that,” indicated Mazibuko.

Mazibuko has also indicated that the mausoleum of late distinguished Freedom fighter, Orton Chirwa is expected to end by December this year and that several projects are taking place at the site including four houses for the relatives of late Chirwa which started two years ago.

Meanwhile, Senior Traditional Authority Chimombo of Nsanje district has hailed government for ‘finally’ constructing late Gwanda Chakwamba mausoleum as his eternal resting place.

Chimombo said late Chakwamba was a stalwart and hero who contributed significantly to the political and socioeconomic development of the country.

“Late Chakwamba was a distinguished son of the soil who played a critical role in shaping the political and socioeconomic development of the country. He fought for injustice, inequality and poverty for his people mainly in the districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa. He showed us principled life. He was a humble doer of deeds and respected people from walks of life and engaged with their lived realities. He could pay school feels for the poor and orphans. He was an outstanding servant of the people, a leader whose humility and hardwork motivated many to go school and I therefore, salute President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for remembering his contributions,” said Chimombo.

The PMC construction limited has been awarded the tender.

Apart from the mausoleum, government is also constructing a road named in his name, called Chakwamba Highway.

Late Chakwamba was born on April 4, 1934 and died on October 24, 2016 due to old age complications. He was key figure during the MCP rule under late Kamuzu Banda and that he held several top cabinet portfolios. He later retired from active politics in during first year of late Professor Bingu.