The Poison of Ego and Entitlement in UTM: A Call to Grounded Leadership

By James Phiri

In the realm of political parties, leadership is paramount. It sets the tone, establishes direction, and cultivates a culture that resonates through the ranks. Unfortunately, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) is currently grappling with a significant leadership vacuum characterized by ego, entitlement, and a disconnection from its grassroots supporters. This article seeks to explore the ongoing challenges within UTM, particularly in light of the profound impact left by the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, and outlines the imperative for a reflective and humble leadership approach to rejuvenate the party.

The Legacy of Dr. Saulos Chilima

Dr. Saulos Chilima’s untimely passing marked a turning point for UTM, leaving behind a legacy of transformative ideas and a powerful vision for Malawi that resonated with many. His leadership was marked by a dedication to public service, transparent governance, and active engagement with constituents. Unfortunately, since his departure, a noticeable void has emerged, as individuals within the party have jockeyed for prominence while largely overlooking the fundamental ethos that Dr. Chilima embodied.

The current state of UTM reflects an unsettling trend: many in leadership roles appear to be operating under a misguided sense of entitlement. This sense of entitlement seems to stem not merely from their positions within the party but also from a flawed belief in their inherent superiority over grassroots members. Such attitudes breed resentment and stifle the collaborative spirit necessary for a healthy political environment.

Moreover, the party has witnessed an alarming rise in self-serving behavior, where accountability is sacrificed for personal agendas. The entitlement mentality discourages sincere dialogue and feedback from supporters, leaving the party increasingly isolated from the very people it intends to serve. This disconnect has not only hindered UTM’s ability to engage effectively with the electorate but has also jeopardized the party’s reputation and credibility.

Leaders within UTM must engage in an urgent self-assessment. This involves not only reflecting on their performance over the past four years but also genuinely seeking input from grassroots members who can offer valuable perspectives on the party’s direction. It is essential for leadership to abandon the high horse they are riding and return to the fundamental principle of service—a principle embodied by Dr. Chilima.

By prioritizing open communication and embracing constructive criticism, UTM leaders can begin to dismantle the toxic barriers that ego and entitlement have erected. They should actively listen to their supporters and work collaboratively to address the underlying issues within the party. This approach will cultivate a renewed sense of unity and purpose that is crucial for the party’s success

In the face of competition, UTM must recognize that winning elections is not solely contingent upon individual charisma or past successes. Instead, the party’s strength lies in its collective identity and the values it upholds. The leaders must learn to temper their egos and focus on accountability; this means not just taking credit for successes but also owning up to failures and learning from them.

Furthermore, humility fosters an environment where everyone feels valued, thereby mobilizing the full potential of party supporters. The essence of true leadership is not in dictating terms but in inspiring others to work towards a common goal. By fostering a culture of humility, UTM can revitalize its brand and reinvigorate its mission of transformation.



Conclusion: Charting a New Course

The current climate within UTM is a wake-up call for all party members. The self-entitled attitudes and inflated egos must give way to a new leadership paradigm rooted in humility, accountability, and genuine service. It is through this lens that UTM can emerge stronger, more united, and ready to reclaim its position in the Malawian political landscape.

In navigating through this critical juncture, UTM has the opportunity to honor Dr. Saulos Chilima’s legacy by embodying the principles he championed. By doing so, the party can build a trajectory that not only resonates with its supporters but also paves the way for a future that reflects the aspirations of the Malawian people. Now is the time for UTM to make a profound shift—one that embraces the power of collaboration, listens to the voices within, and ultimately delivers on its promise of transformation.

