Mvula, Chaima dismiss EIU report on Chakwera’s impeachment

Political analysts Humphreys Mvula and George Chaima have dismissed the Economist Intelligent Unit report that is predicting that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera may lose power before next year’s election through impeachment due to economic meltdown, hunger and unemployment levels that have engulfed his administration.

Mvula and Chaima have described the report as biased and questions its sample size.

Mvula says there are no reports that suggest that Malawians can rise against government to topple president Chakwera before elections or through impeachment.

“How did they come up with the sample? How did they come up with the sensational report ahead of election with 11months to go? MCP and DPP are the most stable parties in the country and the report is a “mockery” as from now up to elections, there will be activities that will sway voters either way so am slow to accept the wholesale understanding of the report,” said Mvula.

In his remarks, Chaima said though he acknowledges that Malawians are struggling on basic needs with the government of MCP, but to suggest that Chakwera can be impeached at the moment is sheer power play.

“Yes no doubt Malawians are struggling to make ends meet. But the sample was taken by economists to survey the economic policies of the Chakwera administration and tailor them to people’s income, but to go and declare that it will end into impeachment is very ‘childish’ and no Malawian will agree that at the moment,’ said Chaima.

And MCP Publicity Secretary, Dr Jessie kabwila dismissed the report calling it an outlier.

Reacting to the report, DPP Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba says DPP is geared to win the 2025 polls based on the economic policies that MCP government has failed to implement.

Section 86 of the constitution says :The President or First Vice-President shall be removed from office where the President or First Vice-President, as the case may be, has been indicted and convicted by impeachment. But looking at the numbers in Parliament, the opposition can not win that battle as government side has a numerical advantage.

To make matters worse, president or vice president can only be indicted after committing “serious crimes” that have not even mentioned in the constitution.