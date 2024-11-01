MUTHARIKA HOSTS MANGOCHI COUNCILORS…We will work tirelessly to make Malawi a better place for everyone

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Professor Peter Mutharika, today met with councilors from Mangochi Town Council at his residence, The PAGE House.

During the meeting, Mutharika acknowledged the crucial role councilors play in bridging the gap between the people and the government.

“Meetings like these bring me closer to the people and offer a firsthand look at the hardships Malawians face, allowing us to consider how best to address them,” he said.

The councilors expressed concerns over reduced and sometimes absent funding, which has severely impacted the delivery of essential services nationwide.

Mutharika assured them that upon returning to power in 2025, his administration would prioritize addressing this issue.

“We will work tirelessly to make Malawi a better place for everyone. The people-centered government we are forming next year will prioritize the welfare of all Malawians and the nation as a whole,” Mutharika promised.

He also urged the councilors to encourage their communities to register in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of voting out incompetence, corruption, and mismanagement that have plagued Malawi since 2020.

“This is a call to action for all Malawians to take charge of their destiny and demand better governance,” Mutharika stressed.

The meeting comes as Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, with Mutharika vying for the presidency.

By hosting the councilors, Mutharika demonstrated his commitment to grassroots engagement and community development, analysts observed.

The DPP presidential candidate’s promises have sparked optimism among Malawians seeking change in the upcoming elections.