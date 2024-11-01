Kabambe raises the bar in UTM presidential race, debunks conspiracy graft theories against him

The leading presidential candidate for the UTM at the forthcoming UTM convention, Dr Dalitso Kabambe, has responded to his critics who continue to spew lies to delegates accusing him of selling the party to DPP after winning at the convention, describing the remarks smear campaign to dent his name for he is the only economic guru who can defeat President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during the debate and on the ballot during general elections.

He was speaking today in Salima where he met with convention delegates where he assured them of sustaining the late Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma vision of reforming the public sector and looting out corruption which continues to plunge the economy and denying Malawians their basic rights to social security needs.

In his remarks, Kabambe emphasized why the electorate must elect him as UTM President in order to transform Malawi’s economic meltdown.

“Malawi needs a leader who can overturn the economic meltdown that has ‘hanged’ Malawians under Chakwera government. A leader who understands the language of the economic players across the globe. Someone who has a track record of working in government but with ties with private sector and the international community. Someone with pledge to commit his life to the Malawian flag ” said Kabambe who has been at the centre of shaping the economy of Malawi while he was Reserve Bank of Malawi during DPP era.

On corruption allegations that while he was at Reserve Bank, Dr Kabambe questioned those accusing him as crying babies afraid of him as up today the wheels of justice have failed to prove him guilty

“I was arrested in 2020, all the claims for 1 Trillion happened in 2020, now it’s 4 years, if they have a case against me, why are they failing to charge me with an fraud or theft case? The only ‘sin’ I have before them is that am a threat to them as I am an expert in the most important field, economics than all presidential candidates from within or outside our party. For your information, at Reserve Bank, everyday they make transactions amounting from 1 to 2 trillion Kwacha going to both local and international Banks, and that report comes at 2 am as closing the day and starting a new day. And they know this. But they chose to hang my name deliberately because I was joining active politics. Am here to prove them wrong and that they are cowards,” said Kabambe.

He has since assured the delegates that if elected at convention, he will be UTM presidential candidate in 2025 and that he will campaign vigorously across the country and win the polls

and not as a running mate to someone as some allege.

“I want UTM to form the next government, and I can do that only by making sure I am on ballot as president and preserve the ideas and sanctity of the spirit late Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

Kabambe has also called for unity in yhe party as bedrock for winning the polls next year.

While in government, Kabambe has worked in different government top positions which include, Budget Director, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Secretary to the Treasury and Reserve Bank Governor.

He holds PhD degree in economics.