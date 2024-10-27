spot_img
spot_img
9.1 C
New York
Sunday, October 27, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

My Journey, Passion, Growth, and Music: Musician Bridget Makhula Tells Her Story

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

As a highly motivated and driven individual, I’ve always embraced continuous growth and learning. With valuable experience garnered throughout my career, I’m confident in my ability to contribute to success.

Born on May 15, 1990, I’m 34 years old and currently reside in Blantyre, Malawi. My musical journey began at a tender age in the St. Pius Catholic choir, where I discovered my versatility in singing all voices.

This early start instilled unwavering self-belief. I took my first steps into the music industry by recording at local studios, driven by a passion to share my talent with others. My goal was simple: create music that resonates and inspires.

While I’ve made progress, I humbly acknowledge there’s still much to achieve. Along this path, I’ve met numerous individuals who’ve encouraged me to persevere and learn. Embracing knowledge and growth has been essential to my development.

Message of Hope and Perseverance

My story serves as a testament to the power of dedication and self-belief. To those chasing their dreams, I offer this: never underestimate your potential, stay committed, and embrace the journey.

Previous article
PCL Directors under fire over case
Next article
Accidental Death of Multiparty Democracy: MCP Thugs Mount Roadblocks, Smash DPP’s Chipungu Car
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc