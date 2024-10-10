Kenani takes on Malawi Judiciary, says Judicial Service Commission is the most useless body

By Onjezani Kenani

We are a nation of cowards. There’s very little Alexious Kamangila is saying that is new. Many lawyers privately tell us which judge is routinely bribed by whom, why it’s a waste of time to square off against certain lawyers before certain justices, it’s a done deal, the judgement is written long before the case is heard, this is no longer a secret.

We all know the Judicial Service Commission is the most useless body, it does nothing to end the corruption, yet each time anyone mentions the corruption of our justices, only one answer is parroted: Go and complain to the Judicial Service Commission. We all know that the Chief Justice, who wrote a beautiful paper against corruption before he became Chief Justice, knows very well about the corruption in his judiciary, and does exactly nothing, and aids and abets it with his inaction. We all know that, yet we’re slaves of cowardice.

None wants to step forward and speak out, and when daredevils like Alex do so, they are confronted by disquiet. It is not for nothing that Michael-Fred Paul Sauka, who composed the Malawi National Anthem at the age of 29, included the following phrase: “…that we be free from fear.” In the end, the truth, alone, will triumph.