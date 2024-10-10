Karonga Water Supply Project: A Game Changer – Residents Shower Praises

By Alinafe Kumwenda, Contributor

The Karonga water supply project, implemented by the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), has transformed the lives of residents in the district, earning praise from local business operators and residents.

Martha Banda from Mwanjawala village expressed her gratitude, saying, “We used to be frequently hit by diseases such as cholera and diarrhea, hence spending most of our time in hospitals, children were the most affected which also greatly affected us as mothers.”

We used to be frequently hit by diseases-Banda

Michael Muyande, a kabaza operator, concurred, “Just look at me now, you can notice that I’m presentable and attractive to customers who I carry to various places. The case was different in the past when we used untreated water from the lake for various purposes, including bathing.”

Andrew Mwakasongo, who operates a car washing firm, revealed, “On a daily basis, I’m able to wash not less than ten vehicles at an average price of K3000 per car, which translates to K30000 per single day.”

Mwakasongo:On a daily basis, I’m able to wash not less than ten vehicles

NRWB Projects Coordinator, Edward Chirambo, disclosed that the project has increased their customer base. “Initially, we were supplying water to about fifty thousand customers; however, we are now reaching out to more than sixty thousand.”

Chirambo added that they are working on connecting an additional thirteen thousand customers who have applied for new connections.

“We have expanded our network to other customers outside the BOMA and close to Chitipa, reaching over forty kilometers to the south of the Karonga BOMA to places like Uliwa, and thirty kilometers to the north of the district.”

Chirambo: We have expanded our network to other customers outside the BOMA

The project aims to connect more people, targeting a customer base of over one hundred and fifty thousand by 2040.

Karonga is one of the fastest-growing districts due to numerous economic activities, including cross-border trade between Malawi and Tanzania.

The Karonga water project is part of the government’s flagship programs, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal number six, focusing on water and sanitation.

Other notable projects include the new Nkhata Bay water supply and Nkhudzi Bay water supply project by the Southern Region Water Board (SRWB).

As residents continue to benefit from the project, NRWB remains committed to increasing access to safe, clean, and potable water for rural communities.

The Karonga water supply project is a testament to President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration’s commitment to improving access to clean water and sanitation.

Similar projects are being implemented across the country, including the Nkhata Bay and Nkhudzi Bay water supply projects, demonstrating the government’s dedication to achieving universal access to safe water and sanitation, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.