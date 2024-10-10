DPP exposes MCP, NRB’s “dirty tricks”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has leveled explosive allegations against the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB), accusing them of colluding to suppress voters in non-MCP strongholds.

Mary Navicha, DPP’s Director of Women, claimed that the NRB is deliberately registering fewer people in the southern and northern regions, where the MCP has less support.

In contrast, she stated that the central region, an MCP stronghold, has many more registration centers.

“This is a blatant attempt to rig the 2025 elections,” Navicha asserted.

She added: “But we will not let that happen. We are closely monitoring the situation, and so are the donors.”

The allegations come amid concerns about the impartiality of the NRB, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to cooperate on voter registration.

In a related development, The Concerned Citizens of Malawi, in collaboration with the Economic Freedom Movement, has given the court 21 days to issue a determination directing the Malawi Elections Commission (MEC) to stop using national identity cards for the upcoming general elections.

Edward Kambanje, Leader of Concerned Citizens of Malawi, said they felt discouraged by Parliament’s delayed discussion on their petition and are now seeking court intervention.

The petition was submitted to Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani.

The MCP and NRB have yet to respond to these allegations.