Chakwera in “robust health”, Says Kunkuyu

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has come out strong, warning that the government will take stern action against those spreading fake news about President Lazarus Chakwera’s health.

This comes after social media platforms were flooded with false reports claiming the President was unwell.

According to Kunkuyu, President Chakwera is not only in good health but also actively preparing for his official assignments in the Southern Region, starting today.

“The President is in office, actively preparing for his official assignments in the Southern Region starting tomorrow,” Kunkuyu told Timveni Online.

Kunkuyu: Chakwera is in office

Kunkuyu emphasized that the laws of the land provide for punishment for developers, publishers, and spreaders of fake news and these laws will be applied “unsparingly”.

He also confirmed that President Chakwera will participate in a golf tournament in Blantyre this weekend.

This stern warning from Kunkuyu aims to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public trust in official communications.