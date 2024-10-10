spot_img
spot_img
9.4 C
New York
Thursday, October 10, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeHealth
HealthPolitics

Chakwera in “robust health”, Says Kunkuyu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has come out strong, warning that the government will take stern action against those spreading fake news about President Lazarus Chakwera’s health.

This comes after social media platforms were flooded with false reports claiming the President was unwell.

According to Kunkuyu, President Chakwera is not only in good health but also actively preparing for his official assignments in the Southern Region, starting today.

“The President is in office, actively preparing for his official assignments in the Southern Region starting tomorrow,” Kunkuyu told Timveni Online.

Kunkuyu: Chakwera is in office

Kunkuyu emphasized that the laws of the land provide for punishment for developers, publishers, and spreaders of fake news and these laws will be applied “unsparingly”.

He also confirmed that President Chakwera will participate in a golf tournament in Blantyre this weekend.

This stern warning from Kunkuyu aims to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public trust in official communications.

Previous article
Karonga Water Supply Project: A Game Changer – Residents Shower Praises
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc