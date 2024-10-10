spot_img
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Brian Banda arrested

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe Police have arrested 21-year-old Brian Banda for vandalizing and stealing Lilongwe Waterboard meters and pipes at Chitedze location.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police, Banda’s actions were motivated by frustration over unpaid wages by his employer.

Banda, employed as a watchman, targeted his employer’s and nearby neighbors’ properties, stealing four water meter systems.

The suspect, originally from Mponda Village, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District, will face Vandalism and Theft charges in court.

Chakwera in “robust health”, Says Kunkuyu
