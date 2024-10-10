Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto to Lead Airtel Tanzania

Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, has been redeployed to Airtel Tanzania as Managing Director, effective November 1, 2024.

Dr. Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, Chairperson of Airtel Malawi’s Board of Directors, announced this development, praising Kamoto’s instrumental role in driving the company’s growth and success.

“His leadership has been pivotal in driving the company’s growth and success… We express our deepest appreciation for his vision, dedication, and outstanding contributions to Airtel Malawi plc,” said Kanyongolo.

Kamoto joined Airtel Malawi in 2014 as Chief Commercial Officer and became Managing Director in 2016.

During his tenure, he successfully led the listing of Airtel Malawi on the Malawi Stock Exchange in 2020, drove profitable growth, and increased shareholder value.

“His tenure at Airtel Malawi plc has been marked by numerous achievements, including driving exceptional profitable growth in both Customer Market Share and Revenue Market Share and significantly increasing shareholder value,” Dr. Kanyongolo noted.

Meanwhile, Abdul Khayyum Shaik, Finance Director, will assume the role of Acting Managing Director until a substantive appointment is made.

“We are confident in Mr. Shaik’s ability to lead the company during this transition period, ensuring continuity and stability,” Dr. Kanyongolo said.

Shaik brings over 20 years of experience in Finance in the telecommunications industry. He started his career in Bharti Airtel as a Finance Executive and has progressively held various senior roles.

Prior to taking up the Finance Director Malawi role, he was the Head Market Operations, Mobile Business for Bharti Airtel.

Mr. Shaik is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Nagarjuna University.

Airtel Malawi reassured customers, shareholders, and partners of its commitment to delivering exceptional service and value.

“Our robust leadership team and strategic direction will ensure that we continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Mr. Kamoto.”

As a leading provider of prepaid, postpaid mobile, and 4G services in Malawi, Airtel Malawi remains dedicated to its mission.