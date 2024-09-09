MEC, NICE in election awareness campaign

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, September 9, Mana: Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Zomba have intensified election awareness campaign with the aim of keeping communities informed about elections.

Among others, the campaign focuses on new election laws, voter registration, campaign period and the need for the citizenry to make right choices.

Speaking on Monday in the area of Traditional Authority Nkagula, NICE District Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Neba said as the country heads towards elections, it was important that communities are empowered with the right information.

Neba said election is a critical exercise and in democracy where people are free to choose who they want, the right and access to information is key.

“We have just started but awareness campaigns will continue until we reach out to every corner of the district. It is our expectation that people will be well informed and make informed decisions when voting,” said Neba.

District Elections Clerk fo Zomba District Council, Lionel Chikopa said apart from community meetings, there will be outreach meetings in markets and other key points.

“We will also have the mobile van which will go around. In addition, we have planned for radio programmes,” said Chikopa.

Group Village Head Kumbwana hailed the two institutions for the awareness campaign, saying the awareness will enable voters to choose candidates of their choice wisely.

Kumbwana said many people are not aware of the new changes and appealed for more meetings.

Apart from election issues, the meetings also discussed the need for the citizenry to participate in development programmes.