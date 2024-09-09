MCP for durable, high quality projects-Gotani Hara

By Aliko Munde

Chitipa, September 9, Mana: Catherine Gotani Hara, First Vice President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), stated that the government remains committed to prioritising durable, high-quality projects across the country.

Hara, who is also Speaker of the National Assembly was speaking recently during a rally at Misuku Primary School Ground in Chitipa.

Hara said that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is interested in promoting prudent resource utilisation so that structures reflect the value of invested resources.

“Rumphi-Bolero Road which had tarmac but now it is in tatters likewise Karonga- Chitipa Road is now infested with potholes. This only shows that quality was compromised during its construction.

“You might think that we are delaying in implementing some projects, however this is so because we want to have structures of high quality and standard,” said Hara.

She then sited M1 Road that is under rehabilitation, saying thus the standard quality that the government is promoting in all roads construction projects.

“If we can achieve that level of road quality even in rural areas like Misuku, it means the government won’t need to waste development partners’ resources on repairs before the roads reach the end of their lifespan,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Chitipa East, Kezzie Msukwa urges the government to hasten the construction of Kapoka – Kalenge Road which becomes impassable during the rainy season.

Senior Chief Mwenemisuku applauded the government for developmental projects taking place in the district citing among others, the construction of Tchuwa Secondary School which he said has changed the face of the area besides improving access to education.

He then asked Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi to consider connecting electricity at the newly built school as one way of promoting quality and inclusive education in the district.