How Could You, Mr. President?: Nearly 350 million kwacha gone just like that, seriously?

By Wongani MKandawire

President Lazarus Chakwera’s reckless spending on a lavish farm trip is a stark reminder that he never had Malawi’s best interests at heart.

He spent nearly 350 million kwacha on fuel and allowances for a trip that didn’t benefit anyone but himself.

This is very unfortunate to all Malawians who are struggling to make ends meet. While Malawians go hungry and struggle to access basic healthcare, President Chakwera blows millions on personal indulgences.

Many of us don’t have enough food to eat, and our roads and hospitals are in bad shape. But the President doesn’t seem to care.

The President’s trip was just a way to distract us from the real issues. He is not interested in solving our problems or making our lives better but only looking out for himself.

Malawi is facing many challenges, including poverty, hunger, and poor infrastructure. Yet, President Chakwera spends our money on unnecessary trips and luxuries.

The 350 million kwacha spent on this trip could have been used to feed the hungry, fix our roads, or improve our hospitals.

But the President chose to use it on himself. This is a clear sign of his misplaced priorities and lack of commitment to our country’s development.

President Chakwera’s blatant disregard for the welfare of Malawians is a betrayal of the trust placed in him. He has failed to deliver on his promises and has instead chosen to enrich himself.

It’s time for the President to remember that he’s supposed to be working for us, not just himself. We deserve better. We deserve a President who cares about our struggles and works to make our lives better.

Let’s demand accountability and transparency from our President. Let’s stand together and fight for a better future for Malawi. We are the people of Malawi, and we deserve better.